COVID-19: Pitt Co. Board of Education holds emergency meeting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- An emergency meeting was held Sunday afternoon in Greenville by the Pitt County Board of Education to tackle the statewide school closing mandated by Governor Cooper.

Many details were covered in the meeting that will go into effect over the next two weeks. Amid the spread of the virus, educators expect there to be some change.

All kids ages 1-18 or that attend a school in Pitt County have access to participate in a free food program. This will go into effect on Monday, March 16 and run through March 30.

Only lunch will be served on Monday. After Monday, kids can get lunch and breakfast.

Kids are directed to travel any Pitt County school nearest to their location to get their meal.

The only schools not offering meals during this time are Hope Middle School, Ridgewood Elementary School, Innovation Early College, and Pitt County Schools Early College.

Additionally, at-home work packets will give students the opportunity to review material they have already learned.

“As a mother, obviously I am very pleased with the state’s decision,” said Betsy Flanagan, Pitt County Board of Education Chair. “We know it manifests differently in students than it does in adults, but it was very important to me to make sure that we are making decisions that wouldn’t adversely affect our medical system or populations in our communities that are fragile.”

An information hotline is set up with a recorded message with up to date information on the system’s response to COVID-19. It can be reached at 252-830-3500.

You can also click here for more information.