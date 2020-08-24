COVID-19 positive ECU students move off-campus to quarantine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some East Carolina University students who tested positive for COVID-19 are being moved to separate off-campus apartments for quarantine.

Logan Kennedy lives at Paramount 3800.

Kennedy says management at Paramount is normally great about updating residents on changes.

Those workers even told people living at Paramount 3800 about other positive COVID cases among residents early in the pandemic.

He says he didn’t hear anything about his newest neighbors.

Kennedy says he found out COVID positive ECU students were moving in from a friend, who texted saying they had the virus and they were moving to Paramount to quarantine.

He spends a lot of time outside exercising around the complex, and says he’s worried he could run into someone with the coronavirus.

“You don’t know if like them being students, how well they’re able to check them and keep them in there and make sure they aren’t going out and stuff,” said Logan Kennedy, Paramount 3800 resident. “A lot of the reason why they’re in quarantine is that they didn’t follow the rules that the university set so what’s to say they’re going to follow them now.”

Kennedy says he would have liked more communication from complex management about what was happening.

9 On Your Side reached out to Paramount’s leasing office along with its management company.

A representative of the company is working on our request for more information about the situation.

WNCT also reached out to ECU for more information on the situation:

“ECU has leased space at an apartment complex and management knew the purpose of the university leasing the units. It is important to note that the ECU-leased apartments are in a contained unit; this aids in food delivery and other services provided to ECU students who are isolating or quarantining.

Students receive printed instructions regarding the expectations for those in quarantine or isolation, such as staying in their assigned apartments; they also receive instructions for ordering meals, including dietary restrictions.”

