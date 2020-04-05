Live Now
COVID-19 Sunday update: 2,585 cases statewide, 31 deaths

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT)- North Carolina Officials released a new COVID-19 case count Sunday morning.

State-wide there are at least 2,585 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in 89 counties, according to NCDHHS. There have been 7 additional deaths reported in North Carolina Sunday, increasing the total to 31 fatalities associated with the virus.

Currently, the state is reporting 261 hospitalizations related to the illness. 

In the East, Dare County reported their sixth positive case of the novel coronavirus, Craven County added their fifteenth, and Pitt County increased their total to 36 over the weekend.

