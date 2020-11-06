COVID-19 testing at ECU before Winter Break

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University is offering COVID-19 testing to faculty, staff, and students just before winter break. The goal of the testing is to ensure people don’t spread the virus to family members over the holiday’s.

The testing on campus begins November 16th, running through the 20th. Health officials on campus hope to administer 100 to 200 tests daily during the testing. The testing isn’t free, and will be covered through insurance.

The tests offered will be rapid, returning results within 24 hours. “That impacts the ability for the family to really get to enjoy their holiday season. As that person would then have to be in isolation, potentially putting family members at risk,” said ECU Student Health Director and Nurse Practitioner LaNika Wright.

