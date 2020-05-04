COVID-19 testing site now open at Walmart in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is now open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 210 Greenville Boulevard.

The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth, and state and local officials to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.

Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.

Details on the Greenville COVID-19 testing site: