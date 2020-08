A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) COVID-19 testing will be held at Old Bertie High School on Saturday, August 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Old Bertie High School is located at 715 US Hwy 13 North, Windsor, NC 27983.

Individuals do not need an appointment and you can get tested without insurance.

No fees will be collected for the test, Vidant will bill your insurance, be sure to bring your insurance card if you have one.

To learn more visit Vidanthealth.com/safecommunity or call 252-847-8000.