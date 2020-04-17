COVID19 and the impact on local airports

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus pandemic is affecting many industries including travel and airports are feeling the repercussions.

Pitt Greenville airport is seeing that impact.

Right now it’s seeing significantly fewer passengers due to the travel restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the virus.

Bill Hopper with PGV airport shares advice to travelers.

“Of course just be social distancing that’s been recommended as well but ultimately you need to contact your airline and go by their recommendations. We are right now having about two departures, two arrivals a day. Which compared to five is what we have always been here,” says Hopper.

He states PGV passenger numbers down are 93%.