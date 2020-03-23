COVID-19 is taking a toll on the arts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus outbreak is stopping many film productions, art showings, concerts and more in the east.

The independent film, “Freedom of North Carolina,” is on hold.

Filming stopped on the Somerset plantation near Creswell, a historic park closed due to the coronavirus.

“Pushed production back in somewhat pertaining to our actual production spot that we actually shoot at on our set,” says James Jones, the director of the film.

Filmmakers aren’t the only ones struggling.

Debra Torrence is the executive director at Arts of the Pamlico in Washington.

She says, “we closed all of last week, we’ll be closed this week and then reassess. We are tapping all the tools we can, to keep everything going.”

Workers at Arts of the Pamlico are looking for new ways to connect audiences with art while keeping their organization afloat.

“We want people to know that art doesn’t stop even in the worst of times, artists have continued to create and their art may look different, the subjects may change, but the importance of the arts and opening dialog and supporting our community is more important now than ever,” Torrence says.

Arts of the Pamlico has a podcast and an online newsletter, it will soon add online lessons in playwriting for children.

Thanks to technology you can still enjoy works of art and support artists while practicing social distancing.

If you would like to stay connected with the Arts of the Pamlico or donate you can go here.