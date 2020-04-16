COVID-19: ways to cope with “Stay-Home” order

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – We’re all staying home to avoid catching coronavirus, but that can cause complications with another part of our health.

Weeks on end of the go home stay home message is taking a toll on some people’s mental health, but there are ways that people can cope with this uncertainty.

“We can try to stay connected with loved ones even if that means doing something virtually, we can try to get outdoors, try to engage in some activities, I’ve heard of lots of people doing things now this time of year like gardening. outdoor activities with their kids or their family who they live with,” says Dr. Marissa Carraway, Director of Behavioral Medicine at Brody School of Medicine.

An overload of social media and television can create more stress.

“A general rule of thumb is to choose one or two sources of media that you really trust that are reputable and to stick with those,” explains Dr. Carraway.

Adjusting can also lead to unhealthy habits.

Dr. Carraway says, “it can be easy to cope with substances it could be easy to use food as a comfort tool and so recognizing when you’re doing that and maybe being deliberate about trying to do things instead.”

Remember, it’s never too late to ask for help, many health providers are using technology to offer support for emotional and behavioral health needs.

If you would like to seek out mental health resources you can contact: