COVID19: What people with pre-existing lung conditions should know

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people are watching out for symptoms of the coronavirus, but what about people who already have pre-existing lung conditions?

9OYS spoke with a specialist to talk about what people with pre-existing lung conditions should know.

For someone with a condition like asthma, talking with your doctor is key.

“They are the ones who know you best, they know what your symptoms are and they’ll be able to help guide you as to the next steps you should take and they’ll be your first line of care moving forward,” says Dr. Mani Daneshmand.

There are measures to stay safe.

Dr. Daneshmand explains, “Patients who have underlying lung disease really need to be careful with maintaining their social distance, careful with their hygiene, hand washing, not touching their face or nose or their eyes staying away from sick people.”

Coronavirus is an extra incentive to try and stop smoking.

“Quitting smoking and vaping right now will actually help you. You know your risk of having a lung complication after surgery decreases within a week of stopping smoking,” says Dr. Daneshmand.

There are still misconceptions around the dangers of this virus.

“People think oh I’m 20 years old I’m going to be fine or I’m 40 years old I’m going to be fine ..this is different we’re taking care of patients from all ages there’s young people who are dying, there’s young people who are getting very sick right now,” Dr. Daneshmand states.

Healthcare professionals want people to know how serious coronavirus is.

COVID19 is a North Carolina public health emergency, we can all help to flatten the curve by staying home and social distancing.