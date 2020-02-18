Cracking codes and launching rockets, LCPS students get their science on

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday more than a hundred Lenoir County Public School elementary students launched rockets, cracked codes, analyzed compounds, categorized fossils and competed in other contests that made science the focus of their day during the fourth annual Lenoir County Public Schools Elementary Science Olympiad.

There were 19 events which tested science, technology, engineering, and math, Pink Hill Elementary School finished first in eight events and second in four events as they took home the trophy.

The Spirit Award went to La Grange Elementary School, designated the host elementary school, and La Grange principal Lorene Bell was honored with a special Volunteer Award.

Dr. Amelia McLeod, the district’s director of middle school education and organization of the Science Olympiad called the fourth annual event “a huge success.”

“The teams have worked so well in preparation, and it’s been so much fun to see just how much our students have enjoyed the day,” she said. “They’ve really leveled up in the events, made great progress in their own competition and are being prepared to participate in Science Olympiad as they go on to middle school.”

Across the district, Science Olympiad has become a priority for the past four years.