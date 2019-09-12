Crash blocks both directions of US 70 bridge in Morehead City, Beaufort

MOREHEAD CITY (NC) - Over the next couple of weeks, Morehead City Police Department officers will start wearing body cameras that record audio and video while on duty.

According to a post on the MCPD Facebook page, the body cameras are intended to help “promote transparency, impartiality, and legitimacy within the department, and will help maintain and strengthen the public trust.”

The cost of the body cameras were approved by Morehead City Council in the 2019-2020 budget.

Morehead City Police officials said they will use the body cameras in accordance with state laws related to audio and video recording, NC General Statute 132 – 1.4A.