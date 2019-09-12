Crash blocks both directions of US 70 bridge in Morehead City, Beaufort

Morehead City, NC Police

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – The Morehead City Police Department said a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday shut down traffic in both directions on U.S. Hwy. 70 on the Morehead City/Beaufort Bridge.

At around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the Morehead City Police Department published a Facebook post about the crash, which it said shut the bridge down in both directions.

Police, firefighters, and EMS crews are on-scene, but there is no word yet on possible injuries to any drivers or passengers involved in the crash.

Drivers traveling to or from Beaufort on U.S. Hwy. 70 are advised to detour through Mill Creek.

