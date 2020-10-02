Crash damages Pitt County Overpass

Several girders on a Pitt County bridge were damaged during a crash Friday morning.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Department of Transportation bridge maintenance engineers are inspecting and repairing a Pitt County bridge after parts of it were heavily damaged during a Friday morning crash.

The Mozingo Road bridge over U.S. 264 West, west of Greenville and the Southwest Bypass, has four of six girders damaged.

The section of Mozingo Road near the bridge will remain closed through at least the weekend. The detour for drivers is V.O.A. Site-C Road and Stantonsburg Road to return to Mozingo Road.

As of early Friday afternoon, both lanes of U.S. 264 West underneath Mozingo Road were closed as crews inspected the bridge and cleared debris. Drivers on U.S. 264 West are being detoured up and over the Mozingo Road interchange (Exit 71) to get back onto U.S. 264 West.

The left lane of the highway is expected to open for traffic later Friday afternoon, but the right lane will remain closed until repairs can be made.

Motorists should use caution while crews inspect and repair the bridge and plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal.