A Washington, N.C. business said a 2-vehicle crash sent a pickup truck flying through their showroom windows on Monday morning.
According to a post on the Mitchell Tractor Facebook page, the business said someone allegedly failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of 3rd and Bridge streets, causing a crash that sent a pickup truck flying through their showroom windows.
According to the business, no one was hurt in the crash.
Crash damages windows at Washington business
