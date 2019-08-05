Crash damages windows at Washington business

A Washington, N.C. business said a 2-vehicle crash sent a pickup truck flying through their showroom windows on Monday morning.

According to a post on the Mitchell Tractor Facebook page, the business said someone allegedly failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of 3rd and Bridge streets, causing a crash that sent a pickup truck flying through their showroom windows.

According to the business, no one was hurt in the crash.

