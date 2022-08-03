KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning closed down part of U.S. Hwy. 70 as officials tried to determine how much damage was done to a bridge at the scene.

Murry Stroud, director of Lenoir County Emergency Services, said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Lenoir County 911 received a call about a crash on the Hwy. 70 Neuse River bridge. Fire department personnel found the 18-wheeler resting on the top rail of the bridge.

The tanker was reported to be empty, Stroud said in a media release, and no fluids were leaking from the truck. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Stroud said NC DOT bridge inspectors were on the scene to check the bridge for any other structural damage besides the railing. One lane of westbound Hwy. 70 was closed at the bridge during the clean-up and investigation. Officials urged drivers to proceed with caution or seek alternate routes around the area.

North Lenoir Fire & Rescue, Lenoir County Emergency Management, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Highway Patrol were also on scene.