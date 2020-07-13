NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The New Bern Police is investigating a crash involving a cyclist in New Bern.

On Sunday, July 12 at approximately 10:52 a.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to the area of Landscape Drive and Watercrest Loop in reference to a collision involving a cyclist.

Alex McGraw, 32-years-old of New Bern, was struck by a 2016 Nissan Maxima operated by -Sanna Suarez, 46 years-old of New Bern.

McGraw and Suarez were traveling on Landscape Drive when the collision occurred.

McGraw was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he was treated for his injuries sustained during the collision.

Suarez was charged with driving while impaired and left of center.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the collision, please contact Officer T. Johnson at (252) 672-4297.