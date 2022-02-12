Crash involving pedestrian, vehicle being investigated in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Friday night.

Greenville Police Department Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Eddi Blanco the crash happened between a person and a vehicle on Evans Street near Howell Street. That area was shut down to traffic while the GPD Traffic Safety Unit investigated.

No further details were available on the condition of the pedestrian or if any charges would be issued. GPD officials said further information would be released about the incident once the investigation was complete.

