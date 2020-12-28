Craven Area Rural Transit System (CARTS) fares temporarily suspended

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven Area Rural Transit System fares are temporarily suspended from January 1, 2021, through June 20, 2021. This action was approved by the Craven County Board of Commissioners.

Procedures and measures have been put into place to reduce potential COVID-19 exposure while riding CARTS. These efforts are made possible due to special funding for transit systems to respond to the current pandemic.

Craven county officials say the temporary suspension of fares will increase access to quality of life destinations such as nutritional, medical, and employment for many people.