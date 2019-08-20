Craven area rural transit system holding public outreach meetings for community feedback

Craven area rural transit system, also known as CARTS, is holding a series of public meetings.

This is giving the community an opportunity to learn more about their transit system as well as express any concerns or comments that they may have.

Some of the sessions will include representatives from several Craven County departments.

CARTS director Kelly Walker says the goal is to give educational information and have the public interacting with the CARTS staff.

“We’ll have pins that they can put on the service area maps to correspond with the comments that will be what their transportation needs are for where they put their pin,”

This also helps the CARTS staff to plan for their budgets and possible grant applications when they become available Walker explains.

If you would like more information on the public outreach series you can visit https://www.cravencountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/9548/PR-CARTS-Public-Meeting-Series or contact Kelly Walker at 252-636-4917.