Craven Arts Council searches for local artists

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the Craven Arts Council want to see your work for their annual “Mum’s the Word” exhibition.

The special gallery highlights local artists of all mediums, skill levels, and styles.

The show has been a part of the MumFest experience for years.

You don’t have to be an artist to enter your work.

The only requirement is that your piece includes a mum.

If you’re artwork is chosen, it will be part of the official logo for MumFest 2021.

“It’s a really great way for you to get your feet wet if you’ve never put any artwork in a show, if you’re new to the area, but also for those that have been around for a while,” said Dara Morgan, the gallery director. “It keeps the creative juices flowing.”

Entries for the exhibition can be dropped off at Bank of the Arts on September 25th and 26th.

For more information on the rules and how the process works, click here.