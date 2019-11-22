Craven CC accepting donations for ‘Giving Tree’ to assist families in need during the holidays

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven Community College (Craven CC) is accepting donations for its second annual Giving Tree event.

The Giving Tree was initiated by the college’s Health Information Technology (HIT) Club last year in an effort to assist families in need during the holiday season.

“Christmas is a season of giving,” said Beverly Craft, Craven CC health programs faculty. “During the holiday season especially, it’s important that we reach out to those who may need some additional help and provide encouragement through our words and actions. The giving tree and fulfilling wish lists is just one way we can bring some light to a child who may not receive something otherwise.”

This year’s event is sponsored by the HIT Club and Student Government Association (SGA).

After accepting requests from college faculty, staff and students, wish lists for the children are then submitted.

HIT and SGA members make ornaments to hang on the trees, which include a unique ID number, information about the child such as age and gender and the gift wishes of the child.

Beginning Friday, the Giving Tree will be adorned with ornaments and located in the Student Center on the New Bern campus.

Anyone who wishes to participate can take an ornament from the tree, purchase the gifts requested by the child (up to $60) and then return the gifts to the location where they took the ornament.

All gifts should be unwrapped and returned no later than December 13.

Other confirmed drop-off locations include:

New Bern Chiropractic Care

East Cuisine Asian Restaurant

Pamlico Public Library

For more information on this event, contact Craft at 252-633-3016 or craftb@cravencc.edu.