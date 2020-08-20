Craven CC awarded $1.3 million to help low income, first-generation, and students with disabilities succeed in college

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Department of Education recently announced that Craven Community College will receive a federal Student Support Services (SSS) grant of $1.3 million to help more students succeed in and graduate from college.

The grant will be awarded in installments each fiscal year over the next five years.

This is the third time Craven CC has received this grant, which is awarded every five years.

SSS helps college students who are low income, first generation (those whose parents do not

have a four-year college degree) or students with disabilities.

The array of services the grant will provide are comprehensive and will include academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring, help in choosing courses, and other forms of assistance.

Such services enhance academic success and make it more likely that students will graduate or transfer with the lowest possible debt.

“We are always working to minimize barriers to education and maximize opportunities for all our students,” said Dr. Ray Staats, Craven CC president. “This grant will ensure that we are able to continue serving students who can benefit the most from specialized advising and tutoring services.”

For more information about TRIO and SSS at Craven CC, contact Marshall at 252-638-7249 or marshalldo@cravencc.edu.