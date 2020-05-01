Craven CC graduation rescheduled for June 27

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven Community College (Craven CC) has rescheduled the 53rd Commencement for June 27 at 8 a.m. as a drive-thru ceremony on the New Bern campus.

“Our students deserve to be recognized for the hard work, dedication, and resilience they’ve shown in their journey toward earning a college degree, diploma, or certificate,” said Dr. Staats, Craven CC president. “Every academic journey faces a unique set of challenges, but this year’s graduating class is particularly so—beginning with Hurricane Florence and finishing with a global pandemic.”

Additional details about the 2020 graduation will be available in the coming weeks, including information about cap and gowns, parking, and a program of events.

Students are encouraged to continue following Craven CC on social media and to check student email for updates.

Details will also be made available at https://cravencc.edu/about/commencement-information-for-students/

The original graduation celebration scheduled for May 16 was canceled in accordance with Governor Cooper’s “Stay at Home” executive order.