Craven CC & NC Wesleyan sign memorandum of understanding

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven Community College and North Carolina Wesleyan College recently signed an agreement that will help qualified graduates of Craven Craven CC transfer to NCWC.

The agreement aims to provide a seamless transfer for students who enroll at NCWC following completion of their two-year degree at Craven CC.

“We are proud to partner with NC Wesleyan and provide our graduates an opportunity to participate in Wesleyan Works,” said Craven CC President Dr. Ray Staats. “Providing our students opportunities to build upon their degrees they’ve earned at Craven CC gives them a convenient and seamless way to earn their baccalaureate degrees, and NC Wesleyan offers program options that align with many of our associate degrees. We value our university partnerships as they provide local options for our students and demonstrate our commitment to lifelong learning.”

Leaders of both colleges signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on November 5 in a virtual signing via Zoom.

This new agreement adds Craven CC to a list of over 30 other colleges and community colleges throughout North Carolina that have a transfer partnership with NCWC.

The agreement will enhance and expand the educational opportunities of Associate in Arts, Associate in Science and Associate in Applied Science graduates by offering Craven CC graduates access to the benefits of the Wesleyan Works program, pre-admission advising, generous transfer credit and a clear definition of the transfer of courses from Craven CC to NC Wesleyan.

Students who graduate from Craven CC and transfer under this agreement may select any of NC Wesleyan’s programs of study or may transfer to the college’s Adult and Professional Studies program, taking advantage of the Wesleyan Works program.

Students are required to maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0 and be in good academic standing.

The agreement brings NC Wesleyan within the reach of Craven CC students who may not have otherwise been able to attend the college.