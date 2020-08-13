Craven CC offers free courses to high school students through Career & College Promise

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven Community College is offering free online classes to high school students this fall through the innovative Career & College Promise (CCP) dual enrollment program.

Participating in CCP gives high school students an affordable introduction to higher education while giving them a head start on obtaining college credits.

This fall, students will have the option to take courses on Craven CC’s New Bern or Havelock campuses, hybrid (a combination of on-campus and online courses) or fully online.

Community college faculty have experience teaching in the online format; nearly one-third of community college instruction was delivered online before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many high school students across the state will already be taking their high school classes online, at least at the start of the school year.

They can also gain free college credit by enrolling in courses at their local community college.

Students interested in this opportunity should first contact their school guidance counselor and then send a registration request to ccp@cravencc.edu