Craven CC receives $220k to fund scholarships for multiple programs

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven Community College (Craven CC) was recently awarded $220,973 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund.

These funds, awarded by the U.S. Department of Education, are to be utilized by Sept. 30, 2022 and will go toward scholarships for eligible students.

The GEER Fund is part of the GEER Scholarship Program to provide local educational agencies, institutions of higher education and other education-related entities with emergency assistance for issues resulting from COVID-19.

This program provides scholarships for eligible community college students who are in the workforce continuing education and pursuing high demand workforce training programs within 10 pathways that lead to a state or industry-recognized credential.

The pathways include Automotive, Aircraft Maintenance, Construction, Criminal Justice, Emergency Medical Services, Fire and Rescue Services, Healthcare, Industrial/Manufacturing, Information Technology and Transportation.

Scholarships are awarded based on student needs, the local industry needs, the number of eligible students, and the cost of the course, up to a maximum of either $750 per course or the cost of course fees if it exceeds $750.

Scholarships help cover the cost of tuition, fees, books, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare, and other components as deemed necessary.

“These funds will open up a world of opportunities for our students and local businesses,” said Robin Matthews, Craven CC dean of Workforce Development. “This is going to help so many people who have lost jobs and suffered financially due to the pandemic.”

For questions or more information, contact the college’s WFD department at 252-638-7248.