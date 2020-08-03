Craven CC to release early today, close Tuesday due to inclement weather

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven Community College will close at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 due to inclement weather.

The college will reopen Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 a.m. and will resume scheduled classes, registration and advising.

This closure will affect classes that have been scheduled on all Craven CC campuses, including New Bern, Havelock and the Volt Center.

Only emergency personnel will have access to the grounds and facilities until college officials have deemed the campus safe for staff, faculty and students.