NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is revamping its Crime Stoppers unit.

The office has formed a new board of directors, made up of volunteers. Rewards will be given to people for anonymous tips that help solve crimes, make arrests or recover stolen property.

The unit relies on donations and fundraisers in order to give out rewards. To make a donation visit their website.

To report a crime call 252-633-5141.