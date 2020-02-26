Craven Co. school board asks for public feedback

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Board of Education is giving community members a chance to share their visions.

Three long range facility planning meetings are being held, the first one was tonight at West Craven High School.

These meetings are being held so community members can share what they’d like to see in the future for the school district.

Things like security cameras, fences around playgrounds and covered walkways are just the beginning.

Several parents were in attendance tonight along with some school district staff and members of the board.

“If it’s my tax money that’s going to the school system, then I want to know whats going on and they want to know what we want to see,” said Lori Poplin, a mom of three Craven County students.

The long range facility planning meetings are a part of a master plan by the board of education to fix up the schools.

“What we’re looking at is the condition of our facilities, meaning our schools, and what we can do to upgrade,” said Stefanie King, a representative of the Craven County School Board.

The earlier session began at 4 pm for school district staff members and the community session began at 6:30 pm.

So far, attendees have put in requests for new HVAC systems, new bleachers and lights in the parking lots.

Poplin wants to see an elementary school put back together.

“Our elementary school which was damaged Florence, I know their roof has not been completed yet,” said Poplin.

She says even if you’re not a Craven County parent, it’s important to be in the know.

“Even if you don’t have a kid there, your tax money is involved, you should be involved,” said Poplin.

“I hope we can come to a consensus on what’s best for our schools and our school system and our students,” said King.

If you’d like to make your voice heard, two more of these meetings will be held in Craven County.

The next one will be February 27th at Havelock High School and the last one will be March 5th at New Bern high school.

Both meetings begin at 4 pm for staff and 6:30 pm for community members.