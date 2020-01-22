Grant money funds school resource officers in Craven Co. Schools

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Schools is adding on to its law enforcement presence.

The school system is getting a grant for additional school resource officers.

Craven County Schools applied and were awarded the Safe Schools Grant under the Department of Public Construction.

The funds mean three schools in Craven County will each receive one school resource officer.

Currently, 13 SRO’s are working in the school system.

The grant boosts that number to 16.

Brinson Memorial Elementary, Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary and Arthur W Edwards in Havelock will each receive an officer.

The principal of Brinson Memorial Elementary Chris Germain said the SRO will serve more than 500 students.

The future officer will add another layer of safety on top of the school’s current security measures.

“We do monthly fire drills, we do lockdown procedure drills, we do tornado drills,” said Germain. ​

These campuses were chosen because of factors like the campus itself, response time from nearby officers, and the school size.

Nick Lucas, the district’s director of safety, said the goal is to have an SRO at every school.

While they’re not there yet, Lucas said adding three more officers is huge.

Two other SROs were also added a year ago through the same grant.

There is no word yet on when the three school resource officers are set to begin their new posts.