Craven Co. Sheriff Chip Hughes calls for a town hall Meeting

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – An invite has been sent to people in Craven County per Sheriff Chip Hughes and local officials to discuss on matters important to the people in the area.

On February 24, a town hall meeting will be held at the Cove City Fire Department. It is located at 425 South Main Street Cove City, N.C.

Besides Sheriff Hughes, Commissioner Jason Jones and Representative Keith Kidwell will also be in attendance.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Hughes states the event is a chance to conversate about what is important to the families in Craven County.

The event is open to everyone. It begins Monday at 7 p.m.

