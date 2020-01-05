Craven Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help locating 69-year-old man

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a 69-year-old man.

Clyde Vance Salahuddin Muhammed was reported missing on Sunday.

Muhammed was last seen in the Fairfield Harbor community on January 3rd around 2 p.m.

The Durham native is 5’8 and was last seen wearing a dark color sweat suit, tan vest, and a tan beanie.

Muhammed suffers from dementia and left the community on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.