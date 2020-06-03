Craven Community College awarded funds for small business growth

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Small Business Center at Craven Community College is getting some extra cash to help small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

The college’s Small Business Center is part of a statewide network at 58 different community colleges.

It’s focused on training, educating, and counseling clients to help start a business or grow existing ones.

The Small Business Center’s director says the money will help her workers guide businesses through an unprecedented time.

“We do our best to meet the normal demand for counseling, but it has been challenging because the pandemic has had such a widespread and large impact on all of our businesses, not just some of them,” said Deborah Kania, director.

Kania hopes they’ll be able to help more businesses and provide more in-depth counseling.

Anyone interested in receiving counseling can click the link, here.

Then click “Request Counseling”.