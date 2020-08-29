Craven Community College continues to expand Volt Center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven Community college continues to expand its workforce training facility, otherwise known as the Volt Center, which is a collaboration between the City of New Bern and Craven Community College.

The latest additions to the lot include the relocation of the college’s small business center and the opening of the makerspace — a garage used to innovate ideas and run classes like welding.

“They can go in there and try to work out an idea or something they may want to accomplish, and through those steps see if it’s a viable idea they may forward with,” said Craig Ramey, the college’s director of communications.

If the idea is concrete, students in the skilled trade industry can visit the SBC’s new location that will allow more space to meet with current and prospective small business owners, serving a wider range of clients.

“Just being here and witnessing what has been going on so far with the trades program, makes it very exciting to be here,” said Deborah Kania, the director of the college’s SBC.

The college plans to welcome local law enforcement as a tenant. A concrete building on the lot will house virtual sessions for officers, training them on how to deescalate situations.

“I can speak for most officers here and they really feel this is going to be the best training to bring them into the future,” said Marquie Morrison-Brown services captain at the New Bern Police Department.

The classes will consist of a simulator that operates as a 300-degree virtual scenario-based system. The project has been in the works for four years.

Economic development officials say the Volt Center has resulted in 100 jobs since it opened last year.