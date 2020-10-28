Craven Community College expands learning opportunities

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — For a year and a half, the old city garage in New Bern sat empty.

Now, it has a new purpose.

“It’s amazing for us to have this opportunity to take a building that wasn’t being used anymore, and it is able to give people opportunities to learn and have careers,” said Craig Ramey, Communications Director with Craven Community College.

City crews spent three months renovating the building, turning it into a new garage for hands on classes.

The building is located next to the Volt Center at 114 Rhems Road in New Bern.

It’s housing brand new diesel mechanics and heavy machinery classes for Craven Community College.

“[The project] was daunting at times, but it has been very rewarding to see the outcome from beginning to end,” said Graham Price, Public Buildings Superintendent.

The old city garage before renovations / Courtesy: Matt Montanye

“If you look at the before photos and compare it to what we have now, today, you have a really state of the art facility for the college,” said Matt Montanye, Director of Public Works.

The newly converted garage for Craven Community College / Courtesy: City of New Bern

The next step is bringing in equipment and creating a curriculum.

Classes are set to begin in January or February of 2021.

“We’ve had these companies say they have a need for people with these skills,” said Ramey. “The only way to get those skills is to have a facility with the tools to get those skills with the space to be able to show somebody how to do it.”

The college isn’t stopping its expansion any time soon.

The Volt Center’s next phase is just next door.

Renovations are converting another old building into a simulation lab for police officers to train with.