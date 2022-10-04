NEW BERN, N.C. – Craven Community College’s (Craven CC) 3CGC Gospel Choir is seeking new members. The group is open to students and the community, and no experience is required.

“We are actively looking for anyone who loves singing and wants to spread the gospel through song,” said Bonita Simmons, gospel choir director. “Additionally, we’re always seeking piano players, drummers, and guitarists to add to the gospel experience. We hope to find others who share the same passion and who want to have a great time through community and fellowship.”

Rehearsals are every Monday at 6 p.m. The only requirements to join the college’s gospel choir are:

Must enjoy singing with others

Must be able to attend rehearsals

Must have a working email and phone number (This is how choir members are notified of upcoming rehearsal times and other pertinent information)

For additional information, contact Chauncey Stevenson at 252-638-7357 or StevensonC@cravencc.edu, or Bonita Simmons at 252-635-3780 or SimmonsB@cravencc.edu.