Craven Community College to hold 53rd annual Commencement Ceremony Saturday, June 27

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven Community College will hold its 53rd annual Commencement Ceremony as a drive-thru event Saturday, June 27 at 8 a.m.

Approximately 160 graduates are expected to be in attendance.

CCC officials said, “Several changes have been made to this year’s program to ensure students are properly honored for their hard work, while also making every effort to promote a safe and healthy environment for all those in attendance.”

More than 580 students make up Craven CC’s graduating class of 2020.

Graduates will participate in the ceremony from the comfort of their vehicles and will each have their name called as usual to be individually recognized.

At the ceremony’s conclusion, graduates will drive a “victory lap” around the campus to celebrate the close of their unique educational journeys.