Craven Community College trains students for trade jobs at Volt Center

In Eastern North Carolina trade jobs are in high demand.

Craven Community College is working with local industry companies to assure students in workforce development classes and skill set training.

Right the college is using the Volt Center to train students in areas ranging in electrical, mechanical, plumbing and more.

The Executive Director of the Volt thinks this is giving students the perfect opportunity for employment with the local industries.

Additionally, trade jobs are important, especially in events like hurricanes.

“If you look back when Hurricane Florence hit, think about how many of the trades were used to actually rebuild the community around here in general,” says Foster.

The manufacturing career pathway program at the school is using a mock assembly line from Moen, a company that specializes in faucets and fixtures.

This is allowing students to get a real understanding of what it’s like to work in certain environments

The community college anticipates the third class to begin after the current class concludes at the beginning of September.

If you would like more information on how to get involved with Craven Community college you can visit their website here.