Craven Community College unveils new STEM Center

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven Community College is growing. Campus leaders unveiled their latest project, a new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Center.

In 2017, the State Board of Community Colleges approved a new STEM Center to be built at the Havelock campus. Construction then began in December 2018.

Tuesday afternoon, a ribbon cutting ceremony revealed the $5.2 million project, a plan that has been in the works for twenty years.

A crowd of students and community leaders toured the building that includes eight classrooms, study lounges, engineering labs, and six offices for staff.

The building will benefit high school students, those in college, and at the university level.

Part of the college’s mission is to create educational programs that are technology-based. With many industrial jobs nearby, the college’s president says it can prepare students for STEM-like careers.

“We’ve got a large manufacturing base on the western end of the county in the industrial park…Of course​ the base here, you’re talking about cutting-edge aircrafts, repair level depos, so there’s a lot of ​ technology involved and that needs to come local,” said Dr. Ray Staatz, President of Craven Community College.

The center is located at 305 Cunningham Blvd. The centers’ doors opened in January, in time for the spring semester.