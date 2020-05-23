CRAVEN COUNTY: 132 active COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Health Officials confirm 181 positive COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

Out of the 181 confirmed positive cases, 45 of those individuals have recovered, are doing well, and are out of isolation. The recovered cases have completed the necessary isolation requirement and have been free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 72 hours.

Of the 181 cases, seven have been related to out of state travel, 26 are from community transmission, and 148 are a direct contact with a previously confirmed positive case.

There have been four deaths related to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 132 active cases in Craven County. Three of those individuals are hospitalized.

