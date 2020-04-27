Craven County: 38 positive COVID-19 cases reported, 27 recovered

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Health Department confirmed 38 positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday, April 27, and out of the 38 cases, 27 of those individuals have recovered.

Health officials say seven cases have been related to out of state travel, 22 are from community transmission, and nine is from direct contact with a previously confirmed positive case.

There has been four death related to COVID-19.

Three of the active COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized.

The Craven County Health Department works with state, commercial, and private labs to track the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Craven County.