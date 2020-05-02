Craven County: 41 positive COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Health Officials report 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Of those 41 positive cases, 34 people have recovered and are doing well out of isolation. One person is currently hospitalized.
Here’s the breakdown of the 41 positive cases:
- Seven cases related to out-of-state travel
- 23 cases contracted through community transmission
- 11 cases are from direct contact with a previously confirmed positive
Craven County reports four deaths related to the virus.
