Craven County adds positive case of COVID-19, increases total to 14

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- Craven County confirms its 14th positive COVID-19 case on Saturday.

Out of the 14 confirmed positive cases, five of those individuals have recovered and are doing well out of isolation. The recovered cases completed the necessary isolation requirements and have been free of COVID-19 related symptoms for a minimum of 72 hours.

Of the 14 total cases, six have been related to out-of-state travel, six are from community transmission, and two were contracted from direct contact with a previously confirmed positive case.

