Craven County approves ‘Plan A’ for elementary students

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Board of Education is moving forward with Plan A for all elementary age students.
This affects children grades 1st through 5th.
Kids will shift to in-person learning four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday will continue to be dedicated to remote learning.
Wednesdays will also provide time for custodial staff to have a day dedicated to thoroughly cleaning all classrooms and school spaces in ways that are difficult when there is high traffic.
The shift will begin on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
A representative from the school district says the decision was based on guidance from Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Plan A means elementary students will also return to the classroom with minimal social distancing.
Class sizes will return to pre-COVID numbers of students in each room.
Read more on the health and safety protocols for kids going back in to the classroom:
Safety protocols
• Cloth face coverings are required for all students, staff, and visitors.
• Daily cleaning and disinfection will be performed throughout the school.
• Non-essential campus visitors will be limited.
On the Bus
• Symptom Screening (parents must be with their child in the morning with students) will
continue.
• Cloth face coverings are required for all riders.
• Physical distancing to the greatest extent possible (dependent upon ridership).
• Thorough cleaning of buses (high touch services) will continue.
Arriving at school
• Temperature checks and health screening will continue upon arrival.
• Any student experiencing symptoms will be sent home.
In the classroom
• All students attending school on site will be in the classroom with their assigned teacher.
• A mid-day temperature check will continue.
• Teachers will continue to provide students morning and afternoon face covering breaks as
well as frequent handwashing throughout the school day.
• Resources (Art, Music, PE) will continue in the classroom or outdoors when possible.
Around the building
• Limited movement throughout the building. Social distancing will be practiced when
moving.
• Social distancing floor markings and other reminders will remain in place.
• Breakfast and lunch will be served in the classroom.
