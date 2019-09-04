Craven County authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT)

The Havelock Police and Craven County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a teenage girl who went missing on Tuesday at noon.



Authorities said 15-year-old Mallory Paige Tilghman Rutherford, who attends Craven Community Early College East, went missing at noon on Tuesday.



Rutherford is described as a white female, 5’6″ tall, weighing 125 LBS, with blonde, shoulder-length hair.



She was last seen wearing black jeans, black shoes, and a shirt that has a “PINK” logo on it.



Rutherford doesn’t have her cell phone or book bag, and should only be in possession of her lunchbox.

Anyone with information on Mallory Rutherford’s location is asked to contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.