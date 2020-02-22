Craven County Board of Education approves innovative year-round calendar

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Board of Education adopted an innovative year-round calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the Craven County Schools’ Facebook page, the decision was based on time lost in the classroom in the last decade due to natural disasters.

The school stated Craven County is one of two counties that has the most FEMA disaster declarations in the entire state of North Carolina since this data began to be collected in North Carolina (1953).

Key dates on this new innovative calendar are as follows:

*First optional teacher workday: July 31, 2020

*First student day: August 10, 2020

*First semester ends: December 18, 2020

*Second semester begins for students: January 5, 2021

*Spring Break: April 2, 2021 – April 9, 2021

*Second Semester Ends: May 26, 2021

*Graduation (Traditional HS): May 29, 2021

*Last Teacher workday: June 1, 2020

The title allows for additional flexibility. The innovative year-round calendar affords the school system built in weather days, professional learning, ending each semester before holiday breaks (without significant time off), and aligning the calendar with Community College Calendar.

The calendar has the first day of school for students closer to the beginning of August and ends a the end of May prior to Memorial Day weekend.

In a letter from Chairman David Hale, he states the board has been advocating for this calendar for years because they believe it is what is best for children.

On Tuesday board members approved the Early College Calendar and the Year-Round calendar for JT Barber Elementary.

