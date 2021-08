NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Board of Education has decided to make masks optional for staff and students in grades 9-12 while masks will be mandatory for staff and students in grades K-8.

Officials said they will revisit the mask mandate if Craven County moves from orange to red.

A NEW MOTION: Mandatory masking for school and staff K-8.



Optional masking with parental rights for school and staff in grades 9-12.



A revisit will be made if county moves from orange to yellow.



VOTE: TBA — Kayla M Schmidt (@kaylamarie_tv) August 2, 2021

The board voted 4-3 to require students in grades K-8 to wear masks.