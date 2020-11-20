Craven County BOE dismisses protest from incumbent Cheri Beasley

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The race for Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court is still in question, with 404 votes separating the two candidates.

Both of them are filing protests over the handling across North Carolina, including in Craven County.

On Friday, Craven County’s election board dismissed a protest from incumbent Democrat Cheri Beasley.

She trails Republican Paul Newby in the race for Chief Justice by only a few hundred votes, out of more than five million ballots.

Beasley’s campaign challenged 16 ballots in Craven County.

The protest asked board members to consider and review the names and documentation on those 16 ballots.

The county’s elections director says the ballots in question were not included in ther original count for various reasons.

Some were not registered in Craven County before October 9. Some of the ballots were not returned to election officials on time.



In a unanimous vote, election board members did not find probable cause to carry out Beasley’s request.

“Based on the documents provided the proof of burden we did not feel it was there so it was dismissed, probable cause was not found for us to not have counted votes correctly,” said Meloni Wray, Craven County Elections Director.

Craven County’s Board of Elections will send a written order on its decision to Beasley’s campaign.

Beasley is also seeking a statewide recount.

Craven County will do the recount on just the race for Supreme Court Chief Justice — that will take place on November 24.