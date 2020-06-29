Craven County BOE shifting the calendar for its year-round school

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County’s Board of Education is shifting the calendar for its year-round school.

J.T. Barber Elementary will now follow the traditional school-year calendar because of the pandemic.

Students were scheduled to return to class next month.

Board members looked at rising coronavirus cases and voted for classes to begin in August — the same time as other schools.

According to the school district’s Facebook page, the Board of Education felt it would be in the best interest to delay the start of school for students and staff.

“It does provide us with a little bit of more summertime, vacation activities. As well as for me on the professional end to be able to fully plan and staff,” said Erica Phillip, principal at J.T. Barber Elementary School.

The new first day for J.T. Barber will be August 17.

The plan is for the school to revert back to the year-round calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.