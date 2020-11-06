Craven County Commissioner Johnnie Sampson, Jr. passes away

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County longtime Commissioner Johnnie Sampson, Jr has passed away.

Commissioner Sampson served the citizens of Craven County since December 2, 1996.

He served as Chairman of the Board from December 2, 2002, through December 1, 2003, and December 4, 2006, through December 3, 2007.

Commissioner Sampson also served on the Craven County Tourism Authority, Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, North Carolina Association of Black County Officials, and other government and civic organizations.

Chairman Thomas Mark said, “I, along with all of the Craven County Commissioners, staff and citizens, am saddened by the passing of Commissioner Johnnie Sampson, Jr. Commissioner Sampson dedicated his life and his time as a County Commissioner to helping others and making Craven County a better place to live for all people. He will be remembered for his fierce advocacy for children, the elderly and the value of local government to its citizens. He has been a champion of the people of Craven County and provided hope to those citizens who need it the most. I ask that you please remember and pray for Commissioner Sampson’s family and friends as they mourn the loss of a great man.”

Craven County will host a moment of silence at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, November 6 in honor of Commissioner Sampson and all County flags at County facilities will be flown at half-staff to mourn his passing.

Craven County officials said more information will be released when arrangements have been finalized.